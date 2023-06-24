American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of American Shared Hospital Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMS stock opened at $2.53 on Thursday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

