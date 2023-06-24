CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CEL-SCI in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of CVM stock opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. CEL-SCI has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $5.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.64.

CEL-SCI ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that CEL-SCI will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in CEL-SCI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of CEL-SCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CEL-SCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CEL-SCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 195.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. 12.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

