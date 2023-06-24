StockNews.com Upgrades B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) to “Strong-Buy”

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BTG. Scotiabank raised their price target on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.46.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $3.57 on Thursday. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.96.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $473.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.00 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in B2Gold by 140.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in B2Gold by 48.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in B2Gold during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 44.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

