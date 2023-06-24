Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Get Ashford alerts:

Ashford Stock Down 7.1 %

Ashford stock opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.43. Ashford has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $19.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $185.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.40 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ashford by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Ashford by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford

(Get Rating)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.