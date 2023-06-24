XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

XPS has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 216 ($2.76) price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Numis Securities increased their price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group from GBX 205 ($2.62) to GBX 210 ($2.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

XPS Pensions Group Price Performance

XPS Pensions Group stock opened at GBX 180.50 ($2.31) on Thursday. XPS Pensions Group has a 12-month low of GBX 114.50 ($1.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 185 ($2.37). The stock has a market capitalization of £374.43 million, a P/E ratio of 2,578.57 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 165.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 159.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

About XPS Pensions Group

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

