Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DROOF. Morgan Stanley raised Deliveroo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Deliveroo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Deliveroo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 105 ($1.34) to GBX 110 ($1.41) in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 91 ($1.16) to GBX 88 ($1.13) in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deliveroo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Deliveroo Trading Down 6.1 %

DROOF opened at $1.24 on Thursday. Deliveroo has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

