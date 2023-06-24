Scotiabank Lowers Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target to C$31.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on APYRF. CIBC cut shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.25 to C$27.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.75 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 2.7 %

APYRF opened at $15.58 on Thursday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.71.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

