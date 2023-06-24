Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

IDRSF has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Idorsia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Idorsia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Idorsia Price Performance

OTCMKTS IDRSF opened at $8.95 on Thursday. Idorsia has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.41.

Idorsia Company Profile

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

