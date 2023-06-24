Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Rating Increased to Outperform at CIBC

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GBNXF. TD Securities upgraded Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

Shares of GBNXF opened at $15.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.99. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $20.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 42.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

