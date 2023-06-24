Atb Cap Markets Comments on Baytex Energy Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) – Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Baytex Energy in a report released on Tuesday, June 20th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Baytex Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Baytex Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$555.34 million for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 31.92%.

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

BTE has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.48.

BTE stock opened at C$3.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23. The firm has a market cap of C$2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.91. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.83 and a 12-month high of C$8.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.27.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

