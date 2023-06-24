Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share, Small Cap Consu Forecasts

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Small Cap Consu dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Regis in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 20th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.20). Small Cap Consu has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Regis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Regis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Regis Stock Performance

RGS stock opened at $1.01 on Thursday. Regis has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.79.

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.94 million.

Institutional Trading of Regis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Regis during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regis by 304.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,829 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Regis by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Regis by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

