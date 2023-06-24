NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Receives GBX 6,700 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 6,700 ($85.73).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NXT. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on NEXT from GBX 6,500 ($83.17) to GBX 7,000 ($89.57) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($83.17) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NEXT from GBX 5,700 ($72.94) to GBX 7,500 ($95.97) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on NEXT from GBX 5,400 ($69.10) to GBX 5,700 ($72.94) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NEXT Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NXT stock opened at GBX 6,612 ($84.61) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of £8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,160.00, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,612.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6,514.15. NEXT has a 1-year low of GBX 4,306 ($55.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 7,082 ($90.62).

NEXT Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at NEXT

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 140 ($1.79) per share. This represents a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from NEXT’s previous dividend of $66.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. NEXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,614.04%.

In other news, insider Richard Papp sold 5,300 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,506 ($83.25), for a total value of £344,818 ($441,225.85). 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

See Also

