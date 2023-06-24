StockNews.com Downgrades Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) to Hold

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Friedman Industries Trading Down 2.0 %

FRD stock opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.24. Friedman Industries has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $13.38. The company has a market cap of $71.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Friedman Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 5.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 397,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 19,920 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 142.3% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 312,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 183,834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Friedman Industries by 25.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 23,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Friedman Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

