New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded New Concept Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

New Concept Energy Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of GBR stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 million, a P/E ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 0.62. New Concept Energy has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $2.31.

Institutional Trading of New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 66.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

