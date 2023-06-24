FY2023 Earnings Forecast for AutoZone, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AutoZone in a report released on Wednesday, June 21st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn $131.87 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $130.79. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $130.28 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for AutoZone’s FY2024 earnings at $147.36 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $29.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.6 %

Several other analysts also recently commented on AZO. Bank of America upgraded AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,716.00.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,423.73 on Thursday. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $2,050.21 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,555.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,486.59.

In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,964 shares of company stock valued at $19,647,954 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 5,037.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,781 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 250,309.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 535,663 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 241,813.5% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 304,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 304,685 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

