Ovintiv Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $7.68 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 23.98%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.16.

Ovintiv stock opened at $34.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Ovintiv has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $59.10. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 24.8% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,016,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361,244 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $201,837,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,718,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,776 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 321.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,597,000 after buying an additional 1,827,966 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Duro Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth $56,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.01%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

