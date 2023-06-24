Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) PT Raised to $155.00 at Wedbush

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.26% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Celsius from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $150.10 on Thursday. Celsius has a 12 month low of $61.62 and a 12 month high of $153.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.98 and a beta of 1.81.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. Celsius had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $259.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Celsius will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $2,440,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,527.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $2,440,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,527.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total value of $295,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,048.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 888,109 shares of company stock valued at $102,736,557 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Celsius by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 437.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

