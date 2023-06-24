Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Research analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERNGet Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TERN. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.11.

Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $619.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of -0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $14.04.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERNGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TERN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in clinical development for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

