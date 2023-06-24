Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has $260.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $220.00.

TSLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Tesla from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $206.04.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $256.60 on Wednesday. Tesla has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.29 billion, a PE ratio of 75.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,096,687 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 212.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after acquiring an additional 144,784,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,680,162,000 after acquiring an additional 685,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,047,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,358,912,000 after acquiring an additional 938,216 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tesla by 229.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723,798 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,913,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.