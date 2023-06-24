Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Community Financial from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Community Financial alerts:

Community Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TCFC stock opened at $28.19 on Thursday. Community Financial has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $41.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Community Financial had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $20.52 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCFC. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Financial by 129.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 101,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 57,364 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Community Financial by 188.0% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 19,788 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Community Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Community Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, and commercial equipment loans, as well as commercial loan products, including term loans, demand loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans, such as loans for automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, and trucks, home improvement loans, secured and unsecured personal lines of credit, and credit card loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.