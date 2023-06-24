Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLTGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $0.25 on Thursday. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 96.11% and a negative net margin of 4,465.93%.

Institutional Trading of Vascular Biogenics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 282,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.

