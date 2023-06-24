Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $0.25 on Thursday. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 96.11% and a negative net margin of 4,465.93%.

Institutional Trading of Vascular Biogenics

About Vascular Biogenics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 282,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.