Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Vascular Biogenics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $0.25 on Thursday. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17.
Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 96.11% and a negative net margin of 4,465.93%.
Institutional Trading of Vascular Biogenics
About Vascular Biogenics
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on Vascular Biogenics from StockNews.com
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Wayfair: From Steep Decline to Recent Surge
- Five stocks we like better than Vascular Biogenics
Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.