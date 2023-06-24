Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on XEL. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.17.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $62.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.35. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

