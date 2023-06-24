Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 77.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Zura Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Zura Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZURA opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.19. Zura Bio has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $37.55.

Insider Activity at Zura Bio

About Zura Bio

In related news, Director Amit Munshi acquired 117,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 617,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops ZB-168, an anti IL7R a inhibitor that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and TSLP biological pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

