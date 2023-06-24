NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $129.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Wedbush from $139.00 to $129.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.79% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for NIKE’s FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.10.

NYSE:NKE opened at $109.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.04 and a 200 day moving average of $119.09.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

