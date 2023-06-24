Barrington Research Boosts Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Price Target to $69.00

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barrington Research from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SRDX. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Surmodics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Surmodics Price Performance

Shares of SRDX stock opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.54. Surmodics has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $423.90 million, a PE ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surmodics

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 34.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $27.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.99 million. Analysts predict that Surmodics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Surmodics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,358,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,722,000 after acquiring an additional 29,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Surmodics by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,284,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,565,000 after acquiring an additional 17,169 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 974,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,632,000 after purchasing an additional 15,867 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 775,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 8.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 633,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 51,794 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

Further Reading

