SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Price Target Raised to $6.20

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $2.80 to $6.20 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOUN opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $794.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.49. SoundHound AI has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.40.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.00) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SoundHound AI will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 984,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider James Ming Hom sold 11,666 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $42,697.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 373,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,145.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 984,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 592,528 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,143. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOUN. No Street GP LP bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth approximately $5,520,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the third quarter worth approximately $3,461,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Institutional investors own 25.49% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

