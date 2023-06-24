SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Price Target Raised to $6.20

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $2.80 to $6.20 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
SoundHound AI Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SOUN opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $794.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.49. SoundHound AI has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.40.
SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.00) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SoundHound AI will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOUN. No Street GP LP bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth approximately $5,520,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the third quarter worth approximately $3,461,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Institutional investors own 25.49% of the company’s stock.
SoundHound AI Company Profile
SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.
