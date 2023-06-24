Stephens Initiates Coverage on SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL)

Analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 43.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STKL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on SunOpta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

SunOpta stock opened at $6.98 on Thursday. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90. The company has a market cap of $823.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.80 and a beta of 1.48.

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $223.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SunOpta will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other SunOpta news, CEO Joseph Ennen acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,887,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,683,334.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SunOpta by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,290,000 after acquiring an additional 460,262 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in SunOpta by 10,771.3% in the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 5,673,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621,425 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SunOpta by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,802,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,979,000 after acquiring an additional 118,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in SunOpta by 24.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,578,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,258,000 after acquiring an additional 890,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in SunOpta by 362.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,315,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383,212 shares during the last quarter.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

