Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Price Performance

Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sorrento Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayo Clinic bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,622,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,086,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 164,100 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 59,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 17,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 169,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 20,037 shares during the last quarter. 34.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

