comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of comScore in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get comScore alerts:

comScore Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCOR opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11. comScore has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $83.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

comScore ( NASDAQ:SCOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). comScore had a negative return on equity of 15.89% and a negative net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $91.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that comScore will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Paul Livek acquired 124,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $109,435.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,447,619 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,904.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of comScore

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in comScore by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 8,052,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,434,000 after acquiring an additional 29,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in comScore by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 180,923 shares in the last quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC boosted its position in comScore by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 3,390,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in comScore by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,367,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 162,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in comScore by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,943,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 207,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

About comScore

(Get Rating)

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. It offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.