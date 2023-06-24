Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, July 6th

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split on Thursday, July 6th. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Thursday, July 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, July 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRC opened at $0.38 on Friday. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52. The firm has a market cap of $58.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.19.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Sarcos Technology and Robotics had a negative net margin of 988.74% and a negative return on equity of 46.26%. The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Research analysts expect that Sarcos Technology and Robotics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarcos Technology and Robotics news, CEO Kiva A. Allgood purchased 54,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,088.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,611,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,450.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 161,115 shares of company stock worth $75,888 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,982,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,264,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,498 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 932.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,220,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,575 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 525.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 633,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 531,794 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW) designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of advanced mobile robotic systems that redefine human possibilities and are designed to enable the safest, most productive workforce in the world. Sarcos robotic systems operate in challenging, unstructured, industrial environments and include teleoperated robotic systems, a powered robotic exoskeleton, and software solutions that enable task autonomy.

