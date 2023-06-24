SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

SGMA opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.27. SigmaTron International has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.01.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $93.22 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMA. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 15.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

