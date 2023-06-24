SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
SGMA opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.27. SigmaTron International has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.01.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $93.22 million for the quarter.
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
