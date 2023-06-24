Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Now Covered by Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SOVO. Barclays upped their price target on Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Sovos Brands from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sovos Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

NASDAQ SOVO opened at $19.44 on Thursday. Sovos Brands has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $20.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.12.

Sovos Brands ( NASDAQ:SOVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $252.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.71 million. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sovos Brands will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $1,522,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,379,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,265,556.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $1,522,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,379,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,265,556.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katie Gvazdinskas sold 5,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $103,066.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 676,146 shares of company stock worth $11,763,158 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sovos Brands by 565.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Sovos Brands by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Sovos Brands by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

