Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $10.22 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, June 19th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $10.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.86. The consensus estimate for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft’s current full-year earnings is $9.73 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2025 earnings at $12.99 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $269.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.80. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $267.00 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $968.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. It offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, as well as software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and membrane filters, glass and quartz microfibre filters, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

