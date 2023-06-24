Exchange Income Co. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $4.49 Per Share (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a report issued on Monday, June 19th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.49 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.77. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share.
Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$526.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$492.23 million. Exchange Income had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 12.61%.
Exchange Income Stock Performance
TSE EIF opened at C$51.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$53.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of C$2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$41.00 and a 52-week high of C$55.74.
Exchange Income Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.99%.
About Exchange Income
Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.
See Also
