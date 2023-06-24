Exchange Income Co. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $4.49 Per Share (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a report issued on Monday, June 19th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.49 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.77. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$526.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$492.23 million. Exchange Income had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 12.61%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exchange Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$66.56.

TSE EIF opened at C$51.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$53.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of C$2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$41.00 and a 52-week high of C$55.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.99%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

