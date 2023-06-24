Advance Auto Parts, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued on Monday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now expects that the company will earn $2.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.64. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $6.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ FY2025 earnings at $7.94 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.57 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 3.4 %

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Stephens cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.83.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $65.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.39. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $63.56 and a fifty-two week high of $212.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,102.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,463 shares of company stock worth $359,924. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

