Zacks Research Comments on Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.47 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.33. The consensus estimate for Beacon Roofing Supply’s current full-year earnings is $6.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BECN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Zelman & Associates cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $79.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $81.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $628,172.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $628,172.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $92,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,591,054.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,209. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 54,774 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $506,000.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.