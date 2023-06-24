Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for TFI International Inc Reduced by Analyst (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of TFI International in a report released on Wednesday, June 21st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will earn $2.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.63. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.56 EPS.

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.63 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.823 per share. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

