Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Avangrid in a report issued on Tuesday, June 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avangrid’s current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share.

AGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Avangrid Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of AGR opened at $37.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.54. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avangrid

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Avangrid by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Avangrid by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Avangrid by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Stories

