Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Decreased by Analyst

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) – Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Pure Storage in a report released on Monday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst H. Sadavartia now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Pure Storage’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pure Storage’s FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Pure Storage Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $35.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average of $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1,195.57, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.21. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $38.36.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $589.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.83 million.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In related news, Director John Francis Murphy sold 9,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $332,586.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, Director John Francis Murphy sold 9,097 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $332,586.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 40,668 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,481,941.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 160,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,736.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,549 shares of company stock valued at $5,325,722 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

