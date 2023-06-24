Iris Energy Limited Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Iris Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 21st. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Iris Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($1.25) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Iris Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IREN. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.70.

Shares of Iris Energy stock opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.83. Iris Energy has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $6.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IREN. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Iris Energy by 25.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

