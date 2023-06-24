Bank of America Lowers Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $69.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Bank of America from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Olin from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.17.

Olin Stock Performance

OLN opened at $48.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Olin has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Olin had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Olin will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Olin by 508.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 52.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

