HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of HealthEquity in a research report issued on Monday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for HealthEquity’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HQY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

HQY opened at $59.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.71. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -598.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.78.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $233.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.43 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 14.2% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 235,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,816,000 after buying an additional 29,183 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 15.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,474,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,273,000 after buying an additional 331,735 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter worth approximately $511,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,750,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,480,000 after buying an additional 52,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 22.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In related news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $652,929.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,521,772.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HealthEquity

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.