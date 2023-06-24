Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Lifted by Analyst

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a report released on Wednesday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.02 per share.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 50.00% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CHK. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.54.

Shares of CHK opened at $80.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.65. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $107.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.58%.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.