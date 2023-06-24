Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) PT Raised to GBX 580

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 530 ($6.78) to GBX 580 ($7.42) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.84% from the company’s current price.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Stock Performance

LON:AFM opened at GBX 395 ($5.05) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 457.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 456.10. The stock has a market cap of £476.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2,633.33 and a beta of 1.22. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a twelve month low of GBX 350 ($4.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 508 ($6.50).

About Alpha Financial Markets Consulting

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.

