Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) PT Raised to GBX 580

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 530 ($6.78) to GBX 580 ($7.42) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.84% from the company’s current price.
Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Stock Performance
LON:AFM opened at GBX 395 ($5.05) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 457.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 456.10. The stock has a market cap of £476.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2,633.33 and a beta of 1.22. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a twelve month low of GBX 350 ($4.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 508 ($6.50).
About Alpha Financial Markets Consulting
