Morgan Stanley Trims Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Target Price to GBX 620

Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 690 ($8.83) to GBX 620 ($7.93) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.24) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($8.96) to GBX 650 ($8.32) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 735 ($9.40).

Shares of LON FRES opened at GBX 609.60 ($7.80) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2,102.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.64. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of GBX 605 ($7.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 996.80 ($12.75). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 689.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 776.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

