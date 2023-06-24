Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,250 ($28.79) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.14% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,730 ($22.14) to GBX 2,400 ($30.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($30.71) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,360 ($30.20) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,322 ($29.71).
Burberry Group Stock Performance
Shares of Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 2,140 ($27.38) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,671.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.56. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,529 ($19.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,656 ($33.99). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,384.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,351.33.
Insider Transactions at Burberry Group
Burberry Group Company Profile
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
Further Reading
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Wayfair: From Steep Decline to Recent Surge
- Five stocks we like better than Burberry Group
Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.