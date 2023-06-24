Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,250 ($28.79) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,730 ($22.14) to GBX 2,400 ($30.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($30.71) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,360 ($30.20) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,322 ($29.71).

Burberry Group Stock Performance

Shares of Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 2,140 ($27.38) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,671.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.56. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,529 ($19.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,656 ($33.99). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,384.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,351.33.

Insider Transactions at Burberry Group

Burberry Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 38,312 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,258 ($28.89), for a total transaction of £865,084.96 ($1,106,954.52). In related news, insider Alan Stewart purchased 2,155 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,320 ($29.69) per share, for a total transaction of £49,996 ($63,974.41). Also, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 38,312 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,258 ($28.89), for a total value of £865,084.96 ($1,106,954.52). Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

