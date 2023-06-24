Cerillion (LON:CER) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,675

Cerillion (LON:CER – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1,355 ($17.34) to GBX 1,675 ($21.43) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cerillion Price Performance

Cerillion stock opened at GBX 1,500 ($19.19) on Wednesday. Cerillion has a one year low of GBX 881.50 ($11.28) and a one year high of GBX 1,520 ($19.45). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,278.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,182.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.32, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £442.65 million, a P/E ratio of 3,846.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Cerillion Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Cerillion’s payout ratio is currently 2,564.10%.

Cerillion Company Profile

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Software, Services, and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end solutions for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a Software-as-a-Service billing for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

Further Reading

