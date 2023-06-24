Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Ergomed (LON:ERGO)

Ergomed (LON:ERGO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.55) price target on shares of Ergomed in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

ERGO opened at GBX 953 ($12.19) on Thursday. Ergomed has a one year low of GBX 895 ($11.45) and a one year high of GBX 1,380 ($17.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,024.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,126.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £480.31 million, a P/E ratio of 3,403.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Research Services and Pharmacovigilance.

