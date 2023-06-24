Morgan Stanley Trims Anglo American (LON:AAL) Target Price to GBX 2,430

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,520 ($32.25) to GBX 2,430 ($31.09) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($44.79) to GBX 3,400 ($43.51) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Anglo American to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($31.99) to GBX 2,700 ($34.55) in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($42.23) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($43.51) to GBX 3,200 ($40.95) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anglo American currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,055 ($39.09).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American Price Performance

AAL stock opened at GBX 2,248 ($28.77) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 783.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,427.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,865.15. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 2,223.50 ($28.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,699 ($47.33). The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Anglo American

In other news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,493 ($31.90) per share, with a total value of £16,478.73 ($21,086.03). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 672 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,781. Corporate insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.