Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,850 ($23.67) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,180 ($27.90) to GBX 2,300 ($29.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.39) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.59) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,000 ($25.59) to GBX 2,300 ($29.43) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,075 ($26.55).

Shares of LON:ABF opened at GBX 1,953 ($24.99) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,034.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,918.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,871.32. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,223 ($15.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,076 ($26.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

